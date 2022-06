Potatoes to be

From the seed potatoes Dave planted.Alas a terrible night of non-sleep left me a wreck this morning. I'd gone to the loo fairly early on in the night about 1, a situation exacerbated by all the extra fluids I'm drinking because of the lurgy, and as I'd gone to put my head down again, I'd seen a white flash in the peripheral vision of my right eye. And it appeared every time I moved my eye to the left.Cue a period of panicking - the optician having warned me to run to Moorfields A&E if I saw flashing - how do I get there, it's the middle of the night, I've got COVID, Dave's in the spare bedroom??? But I calmed myself eventually, no other worrying symptoms occurred, it eased somewhat and a bit of googling seemed to indicate that, despite needing to take such instances seriously, flashes in peripheral vision as you move your eyes are a common symptom of the vitreous jelly coming away - which I know is happening. Without any other symptoms or worsening of this one, there was probably no need to panic.But then just didn't get any more sleep and got up at 6 to log in and try and get everything finalised for the new starter on Monday while I'm on leave. I worked in my nightie with no break until 11.30 when I finally finished and logged off. Poor Ros was off - her RA very bad today, but Alex was in to take charge.Lurgy was drying up today and I sat outside until the one-day heatwave got too much and I retired to the bedroom to lie down with the curtains closed. Felt a little better. But difficult to tell with the tiredness and the heat making me feel rough again.Good things as above - too tired to list again.....not blind, finished work blah blah...Nature up close https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-17 17 June 2022Walthamstow E17