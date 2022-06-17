Potatoes to be

Alas a terrible night of non-sleep left me a wreck this morning. I'd gone to the loo fairly early on in the night about 1, a situation exacerbated by all the extra fluids I'm drinking because of the lurgy, and as I'd gone to put my head down again, I'd seen a white flash in the peripheral vision of my right eye. And it appeared every time I moved my eye to the left.
Cue a period of panicking - the optician having warned me to run to Moorfields A&E if I saw flashing - how do I get there, it's the middle of the night, I've got COVID, Dave's in the spare bedroom??? But I calmed myself eventually, no other worrying symptoms occurred, it eased somewhat and a bit of googling seemed to indicate that, despite needing to take such instances seriously, flashes in peripheral vision as you move your eyes are a common symptom of the vitreous jelly coming away - which I know is happening. Without any other symptoms or worsening of this one, there was probably no need to panic.
But then just didn't get any more sleep and got up at 6 to log in and try and get everything finalised for the new starter on Monday while I'm on leave. I worked in my nightie with no break until 11.30 when I finally finished and logged off. Poor Ros was off - her RA very bad today, but Alex was in to take charge.
Lurgy was drying up today and I sat outside until the one-day heatwave got too much and I retired to the bedroom to lie down with the curtains closed. Felt a little better. But difficult to tell with the tiredness and the heat making me feel rough again.
Good things as above - too tired to list again.....not blind, finished work blah blah...