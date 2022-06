30 Days Wild 2022 Day 17Take a photo of nature up close was today's calendar tip. Well I've been sort of doing that all week but I went and examined our lovely clump of Mexican fleabane. If you look closely at the one in focus, you'll see what looks like a tiny dandelion seed.Potatoes to be https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-17 17 June 2022Walthamstow E17