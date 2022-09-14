O'Neill's Bar and Restaurant

As a surprise treat, Rosa baked breakfast scones which we ate in the garden with jam and cream. There was a little field mouse that kept popping out from the wall and I fed it some crumbs.
Drove to Allihies after with T and B, with its amazing coloured houses and shops. It has a huge sandy beach and we found a rocky spot to change into swimming costumes for a dip in the sea. I'm not bad at acclimatising to cold water but this was very very cold.
Drove back up to O'Neill's after to join D and E. N, M and Rosa also joined us. Stuffed myself with an enormous delicious seafood platter piled with prawns, crab, salmon, salad and soda bread. Was amazed I managed to eat it all. Drove back to play music and rest.
My rest was interrupted by S coming in from her walk having found an extremely young kitten on the side of the road. We kept it in and the girls looked after it - eventually making a nest for it in the second pantry with a hot water bottle.
S did baked potatoes for dinner but I couldn't eat much after the seafood platter blow-out. Two games of Articulate after which also went down very well.
Get well soon