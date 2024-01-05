Tipsy angel

Previous
Maybe she's been at the gin baubles. Vintage - made by Dave's mum decades ago. Twelfth night and last day and evening with the Christmas tree of cheer.

Worked from home again sitting in the sitting room enjoying the tree lights for the last time. Leftover squash curry for supper while watching Peter Rabbit 2 which was more entertaining than I thought it would be.

After, time to take the baubles off the tree. They're all sitting on the sofa now and at some point over the weekend, we'll pack them away.

In other news, looks like our ceanothus might have keeled over - Dave will check it out tomorrow to see if it can be rescued by propping up.

David Soul of Starsky and Hutch has died. We did love that series when we were youngsters.

5 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
