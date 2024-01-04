Kitty tins

Full of chocolate truffles. These seem to have been the gift of choice this year. These two were given to us by two different friends over new year. Separately, my mum bought one for a friend's birthday and Dave bought me exactly the same blue one for Christmas.



Back at work, but from home so I can enjoy the last couple of days with the Christmas tree. Fairly quiet still so a nice gentle start back. Popped out at lunchtime to return Caroline's keys, avoiding the downpour later as the rain returned.



Continuing the healthy cooking, having eaten leftover leek and cabbage soup for lunch, I cooked a squash and greens curry tray bake for supper. Very nice.



Finished watching Mr Bates versus the Post Office. Excellent drama - will be interesting to find out the results of the public inquiry due later this year apparently.



