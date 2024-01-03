Fallen eucalyptus

A victim of Storm Henk - very heartbreakingly, the beautiful eucalyptus in the park which has been there as long as I've lived in Walthamstow came down yesterday in the high winds. I'd cycled over after Zumba and while I was there many other people stopped by to mourn its loss.
Not as restful a day as I'd planned as I thought would be a good idea to start up Zumba again so cycled there and then onto the park. Just managed to miss the hard shower that came down while I was in the class.
Salad for lunch and cooked a big lentil, cabbage and leek stew for supper and Dave's lunches. Caught up with photo backing up while watching Ghostbusters II and Finding Dory. And over supper saw the second episode of Mr Bates versus the Post Office - so scandalous.