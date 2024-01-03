Previous
Fallen eucalyptus by boxplayer
Fallen eucalyptus

A victim of Storm Henk - very heartbreakingly, the beautiful eucalyptus in the park which has been there as long as I've lived in Walthamstow came down yesterday in the high winds. I'd cycled over after Zumba and while I was there many other people stopped by to mourn its loss.

The tree visible in the William Morris gardens in 2019 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2019/2019-06-08

Not as restful a day as I'd planned as I thought would be a good idea to start up Zumba again so cycled there and then onto the park. Just managed to miss the hard shower that came down while I was in the class.

Salad for lunch and cooked a big lentil, cabbage and leek stew for supper and Dave's lunches. Caught up with photo backing up while watching Ghostbusters II and Finding Dory. And over supper saw the second episode of Mr Bates versus the Post Office - so scandalous.

Street baubles https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-03

3 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Phil Howcroft ace
...the visible tree in 2019 , is restricted from public view Box (365 won't show it) , this is such a sad story
January 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great pov. Sad when things like this happen
January 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow, could have been a tragedy
January 3rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
Such a shame...beautiful tree...eucalypts have a tendency to fall in storms...lucky nobody was hurt.
January 3rd, 2024  
