Street baubles
Someone has decorated these street trees with Christmas baubles. Underneath there are herbs planted also. Very pleasing.
Fallen eucalyptus
3 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7826
photos
164
followers
189
following
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
3rd January 2024 12:26pm
christmas
street
silver
baubles
festive
bauble
christmas decorations
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the droplets , I hope they remember to take them down
January 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely...great dof
January 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
So lovely
January 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A great perspective
January 3rd, 2024
Annie D
ace
Love the DoF
January 3rd, 2024
