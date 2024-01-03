Previous
Street baubles by boxplayer
Street baubles

Someone has decorated these street trees with Christmas baubles. Underneath there are herbs planted also. Very pleasing.

3 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
Phil Howcroft ace
I like the droplets , I hope they remember to take them down
January 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely...great dof
January 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
So lovely
January 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great perspective
January 3rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
Love the DoF
January 3rd, 2024  
