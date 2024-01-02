Storm Henk

Made for a wet journey back south.



Had known it was going to be wet today with yellow warnings all over, but when I saw that a thin strip of amber warning of disruptive winds had materialised over the south I suggested to Dave that we abandon our plan to have a look in the Oxfam bookshop and head straight home, thereby hopefully avoiding the severe gusts while driving on the motorway.



We packed and breakfasted and said goodbye to A and S, and weighed down with foodstuffs Anna didn't want headed for the M1. Considering the heavy rain and poor visibility, we were spared too much aggro and even the slowdowns caused by numerous accidents weren't too bad.



Home just after 2, we found sister S had left the house spick and span. We put the Christmas tree lights on and the heating, unpacked and then chilled for the rest of the day. I rewatched Hidden Figures, excellent, and over gravadlax supper, we caught up with Whitehouse and Mortimer go fishing and the first episode of Mr Bates versus the Post Office. Shocking stuff.



Looks like we've lost a beautiful eucalyptus tree in the park to Storm Henk.



