Daffodils in the park

I haven't walked through the parks into the office for a while for one reason or another so it was good to see the daffodils coming out and there were crocuses also.Annoying bitty day at work and had hoped to go to the British Library Fantasy exhibition in the evening but it's now completely sold out. So home for a pizza supper instead.Winter sky https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-20 20 February 2024St James's Park SW1