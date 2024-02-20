Previous
Daffodils in the park by boxplayer
51 / 365

Daffodils in the park

I haven't walked through the parks into the office for a while for one reason or another so it was good to see the daffodils coming out and there were crocuses also.

Annoying bitty day at work and had hoped to go to the British Library Fantasy exhibition in the evening but it's now completely sold out. So home for a pizza supper instead.

Winter sky https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-20

20 February 2024
St James's Park SW1
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Spring is on the way!
February 20th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely daffs.........
February 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
A pretty park view, and so good to be able to walk through here on the way to work
February 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely to see the spring flowers springing forth.
February 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely spring like scene, but it is so dark - more rain tomorrow apparently!
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise