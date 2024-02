Some of you expressed interest in seeing the foxy earrings that Dave got me last week - recycled from tin cans. You can see the back of them with the original tin can design - guess the brand - I'm not sure myself.Non-working day and barely left the bedroom - doing a bit of admin for forthcoming Egypt trip (like paying the balance - ouch!). Awful weather anyway - loads of rain which seems to have stopped now, but more due tomorrow. Quiet evening in beckons.Foxes in space https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-21 21 February 2024Walthamstow E17