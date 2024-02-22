Wet colours

Previous
What a soaker of a day - poured from late morning well into the afternoon, still drizzly as the evening arrived. Not any wind really to speak of considering the weather warning.

Pretty miserable generally all day. Had been going to meet Grace after work but she was unwell so we had to cancel. And work was full of annoyances and irritating people: possible budget problems with the new ticketing system and issues with campaign sites where we'd been asked to make updates expending quite a lot of time on them only to find we shouldn't have been asked to as the agency were still working on it.

And I seemed to get a headache as the day wore on. Home, Dave cooked kalettes and mozzarella veggie burgers for supper and we started watching The Outlaws.

