Boquerones

At Camino in King's Cross before a show at Kings Place. A selection of classic tapas including pan con tomate, patatas bravas, gambas, calamari and an interesting veggie mushroom with butter beans. Followed by sumptuous chocolate ganache and torta de santiago.
Worked from home, the day sunny at first but showery rain moving in - even heard some thunder. Went to Kings Place after to see young folkies sing old old folk songs - Mossy Christian from Lincolnshire and Megan Wisdom from Suffolk. Lovely singing and playing although the over-amplified sound didn't do it justice. And a mistake in the programme advert meant I'd brought my accordion because it mentioned a session, but there wasn't one.
Very cold walking back once the rain had moved on.