Photo 1752
Space to write
Flash of Red February 23 - Negative space
A clean slate, a fresh page. In my work notebook.
Boquerones
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-23
23 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
black and white
clean
notebook
pen
paper
lines
empty
page
lined
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Waiting to be populated with words.
February 24th, 2024
