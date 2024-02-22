Previous
All space by boxplayer
Photo 1751

All space

Flash of Red February 22 - Negative space

Not sure if this counts, it seems to be all negative space. A corner of the stairwell in the office. But I liked the abstract effect.

Wet colours https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-22

22 February 2024
Westminster SW1
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
479% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise