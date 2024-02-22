Sign up
Photo 1751
All space
Flash of Red February 22 - Negative space
Not sure if this counts, it seems to be all negative space. A corner of the stairwell in the office. But I liked the abstract effect.
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-02-22
22 February 2024
Westminster SW1
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
7919
photos
169
followers
195
following
479% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
22nd February 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
abstract
,
walls
,
negative space
,
stairwell
,
for2024
