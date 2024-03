Well the first I've photographed this year at any rate. In the park at lunchtime.Working from home and the weather started horrid with very heavy rain. But this cleared to leave lots of cold sunshine which was beautiful after the rain.Walked to the park at lunchtime and into the gallery café where I found they were doing haggis toasties (including vegetarian version) - it had to be done. Outside, bumped into Helen who used to live next door when we lived next to the park which was nice.Haggis toastie with a view https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-01 Sweet bowl https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-01 1 March 2024Walthamstow E17