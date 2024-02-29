Sign up
Previous
60 / 365
Laughing on the bus
Despite the continuing miserable weather these women passengers were enjoying a laugh together on the bus I lazily took from the station to the office. Lots of heavy rain through the day.
Aggravating day at work - as my boss remarked - why was everyone being so annoying... But heyho fishfinger sandwiches and an episode of The Outlaws ended the day better.
Flash of Red February 2024
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-02-29
Windows
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-29
29 February 2024
Pimlico SW1
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7938
photos
173
followers
198
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 2024
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
29th February 2024 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mask
,
bus
,
seat
,
laughing
,
passengers
