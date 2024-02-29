Previous
Laughing on the bus by boxplayer
Laughing on the bus

Despite the continuing miserable weather these women passengers were enjoying a laugh together on the bus I lazily took from the station to the office. Lots of heavy rain through the day.

Aggravating day at work - as my boss remarked - why was everyone being so annoying... But heyho fishfinger sandwiches and an episode of The Outlaws ended the day better.

Pimlico SW1
