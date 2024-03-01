Previous
Haggis toastie with a view by boxplayer
Photo 2102

Haggis toastie with a view

Yes really. Well a vegetarian haggis toastie. At the William Morris Gallery café with a view over the park.

1 March 2024
Walthamstow E17

1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Photo Details

