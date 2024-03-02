Green willow

At Walthamstow Wetlands with the Engine House behind. Beautiful and sunny after a wet start to the day. Stayed very cold and especially bitter when walking along the tops of the reservoirs.
Arranged to meet F and C at the wetlands entrance at lunchtime hoping the rain would have moved on and indeed by then the sun was out. Had a lovely wander doing a loop around the southern reservoirs and back across Forest Road onto the northern side, catching up with all their news. Both doing very well in their jobs now.
Came out at the northern gate to spend the rest of the afternoon doing a bit of the Blackhorse Beer Mile - half a pint each in the Hackney Tap Room, Beerblefish Brewery and Signature Brew.
Ended up at Yasar's for food - halloumi, börek, moussaka and sea bass. Complimentary baklava after. Lovely day.