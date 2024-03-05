Previous
Impatient by boxplayer
65 / 365

Impatient

One cyclist waits patiently at the red lights while another doesn't. Working in the office and a day full of meetings and annoying emails.

Ferns https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-05

5 March 2024
Westminster SW1
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Women obey the rules! 🤣🤣
March 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I hate that! I grew up cycling. Always obey the road rules or the drivers hate you!
March 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice wet capture
March 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I think that some feel that they are wearing an invisibility cloak.
March 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise