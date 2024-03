Dave popped bulbs into our big olive tree pot and they happily come up every year - so beautiful.Working from home and felt a touch downcast with the continuing back of the knee issue but I still cycled to Zumba trying to take it easier. And am still doing the morning exercises. Did feel that it was somewhat improved by later in the afternoon. A lovely bright day even though still cold - quite a frost this morning.Into the heart https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-04 Spare room curtains https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-04 4 March 2024Walthamstow E17