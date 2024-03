Mild enough to have lunch in the garden. Boiled eggs with salad after cycling to Zumba.Prepared a recipe from the Falastin cookbook I got out of the library - cauliflower in yogurt and spices - uses the whole thing including stalk and leaves so very good. A lot of the rest of the afternoon spent ordering visas for Egypt on their crappy website.Cauliflower supper soon and probably a session in Enfield.Sunburst https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-20 20 March 2024Walthamstow E17