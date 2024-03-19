Vaulted splendour

At Westminster Abbey on a special tour for their Fraternité season celebrating links with France - but as it's Women's History Month, it was a Sororité tour visiting spots in the abbey relating to women with French connections.
Into the office today, a bit later than normal as I took the chance to have a more relaxed start as Dave's alarms didn't go off at 6 because he had the day off. At lunchtime walked the short distance to the abbey for the tour. Didn't have to pay the £29 entrance (!!!) as I'm a member (£45 a year, you work it out).
The tour was excellent and visited spots you can't visit regularly like the shrine of Edward the Confessor (12th century) and the Chantry Chapel (15th century). Heard about the famous women with French links:
- Mary Queen of Scots - brought up at the French court and with an elaborate tomb at the abbey
- Anne Boleyn - also brought up at the French court but not buried at the abbey for obvious reasons - she however was crowned queen consort there
- Catherine of Valois - her tomb is in the Chantry Chapel - daughter and mother of royalty - she was the daughter of the King of France who was married to Henry V - she went on to marry Owen Tudor, giving that family their tenuous link to the English throne
And less known about women:
- the ancient tomb of Aveline de Forz - married an English noble in 1269 at the age of 10, dead at 15
- Émilie du Châtelet - brilliant French mathematician who translated Newton into French
After work, Dave and I tried a new hipster joint near St James' station - cool beer and sourdough pizzas - they were actually delicious - before home to finish off Great Expectations.