Another fantasy series I'm following - a police detective series with a difference - PC Grant investigates the magical and supernatural misdeeds and villains of London - while expecting twins with his partner Beverley Brook, goddess of said London river. Always a hoot.Working from home, with a middle of the day sortie out on the bike for Zumba. The sun even made an appearance.Tulip petals https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-18 18 March 2024Walthamstow E17