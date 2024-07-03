Folky mosaic

In the grounds of Halsway Manor during Leveret week. Folky Hogwarts we call this place. Catching up with holiday photos.



More workshops today with Leveret on repertoire, and how to find and write tunes. Knowing what was coming I wandered into the grounds and hummed something to myself and into my phone before classes. On Monday evening during the intro chat, a couple of us got the giggles - Anna had tried to remember the tune name Miss Wright's Fancy and had come out with Miss Fancy's Wotsit which made us crease up. Anyway I was determined to write a tune called Miss Fancy's Wotsit.



Dave walked to the Crowcombe post office cum village shop and stocked up on wine and nibbles. Lunch was bread rolls, cheese, tuna and salad buffet.



After, went to the bench on the croquet lawn to try writing my tune from my recorded mumblings. I struggled but got most of an A part and an idea for a B part.



We all met up again to showcase our tunes - a lot had tried writing their own. Like previous years, I was so close to chickening out and I very nearly didn't show my tune but as the number of people left who hadn't done so gradually diminished, I had a sudden burst of courage and did it.



Wine and nibbles outside feeling very proud of myself. The tune was shit, but I'd got over a big hurdle. Salmon hollandaise and cheese platter for supper, one of my fave menu choices.



The session after was extremely loud and I couldn't stay in it so went out to practise Vill du Flyga with Anna, but bumped into Sam S and we had a small intimate session in the long room, very enjoyable, although it gradually got less intimate as others eventually joined.



Late to bed again.



3 July 2024

Crowcombe, Somerset