Session beer

At the evening session at the Halsway Manor Leveret week. It wasn't my beer, just in the way of my shot. Catching up with holiday photos.
Breakfast at 8.30 and classes at 9.30 - the pattern for the week. Workshops today with Leveret on rhythm and harmony and what makes a good tune. Lunch of quiche and salad buffet after which we got into small groups to practise what we'd learned, trying out a few of the shared repertoire tunes. Dave, not doing the course, walked up the hill.
Though our practising had gone well, our show and tell of The Iron Bell to the band and rest of the group was disappointingly poor. Consoled myself with pre-dinner wine and nibbles before a nut roast supper and cheesecake.
Sessions after and I flitted between the long room and the bar. Andy C joined the session in the bar which I found very exposing as I failed remember any tunes properly. Again late to bed at 2ish.