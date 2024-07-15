Previous
Guilty or not guilty by boxplayer
Guilty or not guilty

Is this the madam that left the godawful poo on the patio outside the back door that I had to clean up before I could eat my porridge outside this morning?

Terrible anxiety today, feeling somewhat overwhelmed and tearful. Abated as these things often do as the day wore on and a busy one working from home. Was supposed to rain heavily but we're still waiting for it.

England lost last night by the way in case you hadn't noticed.

15 July 2024
Walthamstow E17
william wooderson ace
Hmmm... I wouldn't put it past that puss to have done the deed, he looks a bit shifty!
July 15th, 2024  
FunnyFace ace
Little bugger... chilli pepper, that's your friend. Or a cat sonic cat scarer, had a lot of success with those with cats as my ol' Leo pooped in a neighbours garden a lot when he first lived with us. Huge pile which I cleared up and a ton of apologies!

Hope feel better soon, tomorrow is another day and always the potential to be better. We've been waiting for the rain too, got 30 mins at lunch, but think am going to have to water the flowers after all..
July 15th, 2024  
