Photo 1651
Al fresco trofie
30 Days Wild 2023 Day 28
Mainly cloud today, but still humid and hot, so breakfast and late lunch of trofie with parmesan and greens taken outside, watching the bumblebees mobbing on the viper's bugloss.
And yes that is a Babybel with the strawberries.
Dance like no one's watching
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-28
28 June 2023
Walthamstow E17
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
7445
photos
165
followers
184
following
452% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
28th June 2023 3:08pm
Tags
pasta
,
outside
,
bowl
,
lunch
,
strawberries
,
olives
,
30-days-wild23
,
trofie
Helen Jane
ace
I was wondering what that lunch was - from your previous post. Now I know and it looks delicious.
June 28th, 2023
