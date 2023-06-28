Previous
Al fresco trofie by boxplayer
Photo 1651

Al fresco trofie

30 Days Wild 2023 Day 28

Mainly cloud today, but still humid and hot, so breakfast and late lunch of trofie with parmesan and greens taken outside, watching the bumblebees mobbing on the viper's bugloss.

And yes that is a Babybel with the strawberries.

Dance like no one's watching https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-28

28 June 2023
Walthamstow E17
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helen Jane ace
I was wondering what that lunch was - from your previous post. Now I know and it looks delicious.
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise