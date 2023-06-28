Previous
Dance like no one's watching by boxplayer
172 / 365

Dance like no one's watching

At the bal folk evening it was quite quiet to start with. A hot and humid one.

Non-working day, so did some admin, requesting payment for the Landmark Trust accommodation and sending thank you notes for my presents. Dave cooked a very nice Ottolenghi trofie recipe for a late lunch outside.

Finally plucked up courage to go to this bal folk evening, hoping to get the chance to play a bit although worried they'd all be too good or snotty. There were only two other (very good) musicians but they were sweet and welcoming despite their talent and I managed to play two tunes before the waltz workshop started. Did a bit of this to show willing.

By the time the musicians came back I had to leave, not being sure of the route back to the station via the local council estates.

Before the bal folk evening, popped round to mum's to bring her her mint chocolates I'd bought at Tyntesfield and some extra fruit as well as a salad from the greek deli at Archway. She still seems to be having constipation problems which isn't great, trying to get her to go to the doctor.

3 good things
1. Challenging yourself to do things you're scared of.
2. Bal folk people were very nice and welcoming.
3. Home by 10 to a cup of tea from Dave.

Al fresco trofie https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-06-28

Boxplayer

Photo Details

Nick ace
Love the empty room
June 28th, 2023  
Anita W
Caught the movement nicely
June 28th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
well done on going outside of your comfort zone. I am sure your playing was appreciated. Looks like a lovely space you were in and I like the movement you caught in the dancers.
June 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice shot of the dancers & good that you got to play. I suppose the question has to be would you go back?
June 28th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
@365nick just been catching up with your images and realise you used a similar title recently!
June 28th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
@carole_sandford yes probably!
June 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
@boxplayer good for you, a success then 😊
June 28th, 2023  
