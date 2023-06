A rose in a front garden as I returned from lunch. My lunch date cancelled, so I worked from home. Popped out to grab a few items to tide us over till Sainsbury's arrives tomorrow morning and stopped to eat my lunch in Stoneydown Park.3 good things1. Slightly cooler today.2. Lunch in the park.3. Dave thought he'd have to work tomorrow, but he doesn't which means he can rest.Walthamstow vines https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-06-27 27 June 2023Walthamstow E17