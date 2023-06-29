Red cagoule

Dressed up for today's rain. Which woke me up in the night as we'd left the window open because of the continuing heat.
Office day and I spent it entirely in meetings. Trip to Covent Garden after to buy a new pair of dance trainers.
3 good things
1. A new haircut - looking all tidy again if a touch skinhead.
2. Mum made it to Specsavers - doesn't need new glasses, but has finally given in and ordered hearing aids.
3. Trying the new tequila-type drink Dave got as one of my birthday presents - very smoky and interesting.