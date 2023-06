Red cagoule

Dressed up for today's rain. Which woke me up in the night as we'd left the window open because of the continuing heat.Office day and I spent it entirely in meetings. Trip to Covent Garden after to buy a new pair of dance trainers.3 good things1. A new haircut - looking all tidy again if a touch skinhead.2. Mum made it to Specsavers - doesn't need new glasses, but has finally given in and ordered hearing aids.3. Trying the new tequila-type drink Dave got as one of my birthday presents - very smoky and interesting.The wild rain from the bus https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-06-29 29 June 2023Westminster SW1