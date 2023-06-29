Previous
Red cagoule by boxplayer
174 / 365

Red cagoule

Dressed up for today's rain. Which woke me up in the night as we'd left the window open because of the continuing heat.

Office day and I spent it entirely in meetings. Trip to Covent Garden after to buy a new pair of dance trainers.

3 good things
1. A new haircut - looking all tidy again if a touch skinhead.
2. Mum made it to Specsavers - doesn't need new glasses, but has finally given in and ordered hearing aids.
3. Trying the new tequila-type drink Dave got as one of my birthday presents - very smoky and interesting.

The wild rain from the bus https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-06-29

29 June 2023
Westminster SW1
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture and reflections.
June 29th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Clever reflections almost a mirror image
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise