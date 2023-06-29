Previous
The wild rain from the bus by boxplayer
Photo 1653

The wild rain from the bus

30 Days Wild 2023 Day 29

A lot of rain in the early hours and into the morning. On the way into the office.

Red cagoule https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-29

29 June 2023
Pimlico SW1

29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Well overdue.
June 29th, 2023  
