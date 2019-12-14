Sign up
Photo 1277
Pillars of light
Part of the installation for Forest Uprising, the finale of Waltham Forest's year as London Borough of Culture. To tie in with the theme of growth and nurturing, they're supposed to look a bit like the little cages put around young trees.
Forest Uprising
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2019/2019-12-14
14 December 2019
Leyton E10
14th December 2019
14th Dec 19
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my tenth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 9 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5287
photos
67
followers
55
following
349% complete
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
347
1277
348
349
350
351
352
353
Views
1
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
14th December 2019 4:59pm
Tags
night
,
light
,
art
,
london borough of culture
,
forest uprising
