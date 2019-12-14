Previous
Next
Pillars of light by boxplayer
Photo 1277

Pillars of light

Part of the installation for Forest Uprising, the finale of Waltham Forest's year as London Borough of Culture. To tie in with the theme of growth and nurturing, they're supposed to look a bit like the little cages put around young trees.

Forest Uprising https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2019/2019-12-14

14 December 2019
Leyton E10
14th December 2019 14th Dec 19

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my tenth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 9 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise