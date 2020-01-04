Previous
Choir of the holly bushes by boxplayer
Photo 1287

Choir of the holly bushes

Always one of my favourite light installations at Kew Gardens' Christmas at Kew.

Christmas at Kew

4 January 2020
Kew Gardens, Surrey
Boxplayer

ace
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
