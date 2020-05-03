Previous
Next
Birthday drinks with the neighbours by boxplayer
Photo 1326

Birthday drinks with the neighbours

Socially distanced birthday drinks - the way we celebrate now.

Alliums in Olympic park https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-05-03

3 May 2020
Walthamstow E17
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
363% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise