Photo 1368
We miss beer
Indeed we do. Well in a pub or bar at any rate.
Cider Soda Beer
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-08-05
5 August 2020
Walthamstow E17
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5612
photos
58
followers
50
following
374% complete
Tags
graffiti
,
wall
