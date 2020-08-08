Previous
Next
lease leave the berries for the birds by boxplayer
Photo 1369

lease leave the berries for the birds

I'd already had a bit of a munch from some bushes down by the pump house, before I saw this sign at Walthamstow Wetlands. Fair enough - they don't want hordes of people descending with their industrial buckets I suppose.

Burdock https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-08-08

8 August 2020
Tottenham N17
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I’m glad you ate them before you read the sign 🤪
August 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise