Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 1369
lease leave the berries for the birds
I'd already had a bit of a munch from some bushes down by the pump house, before I saw this sign at Walthamstow Wetlands. Fair enough - they don't want hordes of people descending with their industrial buckets I suppose.
Burdock
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-08-08
8 August 2020
Tottenham N17
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5616
photos
58
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
8th August 2020 12:08pm
Tags
sign
,
blackberries
,
walthamstow wetlands
,
blackberry bushes
Kathy A
ace
I'm glad you ate them before you read the sign 🤪
August 19th, 2020
