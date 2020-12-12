Sign up
Photo 1447
Grand Union Canal bridge
Dave strides purposefully under the bridge on our walk today.
Sundown in Elthorne Park
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-12-12
12 December 2020
Southall
12th December 2020
12th Dec 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5823
photos
70
followers
68
following
396% complete
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
345
346
1447
347
348
349
1448
350
Views
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
Nokia 7.1
Taken
12th December 2020 1:40pm
Tags
white
,
bridge
,
canal
,
lock
,
grand union canal
