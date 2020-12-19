Sign up
Sheltering from the rain
Absolutely chucked it down - had to shelter for a good 10 mins under this awning in Wood Street.
Rock Against Racism
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2020/2020-12-19
19 December 2020
Walthamstow E17
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my eleventh year of doing the 365 project. I now have 10 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5828
photos
70
followers
68
following
396% complete
View this month »
4
The odd extra
Nokia 7.1
19th December 2020 1:50pm
Tags
street
,
rain
,
wet
,
shelter
,
downpour
