Photo 1469
Ghost sign and seagull
I'm sure this enigmatic ghost sign is getting clearer but I might be imagining it. I'm a keeper of the dead signs apparently.
https://spitalfieldslife.com/2021/01/16/keeper-of-the-dead-signs/
Trying to snow
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-01-16
16 January 2021
Walthamstow E17
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5876
photos
75
followers
74
following
5
1
The odd extra
Nokia 7.1
16th January 2021 10:34am
sign
,
street
,
wall
,
worn
,
ghost sign
Alison Tomlin
I do like a nice ghost sign. Looks like there's a nice door surround lurking under there too.
January 16th, 2021
