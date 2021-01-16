Previous
Ghost sign and seagull by boxplayer
Photo 1469

Ghost sign and seagull

I'm sure this enigmatic ghost sign is getting clearer but I might be imagining it. I'm a keeper of the dead signs apparently. https://spitalfieldslife.com/2021/01/16/keeper-of-the-dead-signs/

Trying to snow https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-01-16

16 January 2021
Walthamstow E17
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Alison Tomlin
I do like a nice ghost sign. Looks like there's a nice door surround lurking under there too.
January 16th, 2021  
