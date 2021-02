Don't think this place has had a chance to open for business since the pandemic started, having taken over from the catering recruitment company that was there previously. I caught a brief glimpse of a really nice original shop sign before the new yellow panel went up, but didn't get back in time to photograph it, a shame. Nice tiles below.Launderette https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-02-09 9 February 2021Walthamstow E17