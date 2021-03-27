Sign up
Photo 1509
Dead tree textures
Lovely textures on this dead tree in the bit of Epping Forest known as Walthamstow forest.
Highams Park lake
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-03-27
27 March 2021
Woodford
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
5986
photos
84
followers
84
following
413% complete
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1507
82
83
1508
84
85
86
1509
6
The odd extra
Nokia 7.1
27th March 2021 10:18am
View Info
View All
Public
View
tree
,
bark
,
trunk
,
textures
,
texture
