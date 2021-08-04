Previous
Next
Bones and Pearl by boxplayer
Photo 1582

Bones and Pearl

I like the font of this rakish sign on this ramshackle gate - some kind of art studio or gallery or something.

Lea houseboats https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2021/2021-08-04

4 August 2021
Tottenham N15
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my twelfth year of doing the 365 project. I now have 11 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise