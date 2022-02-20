Previous
Next
Breakfast fry-up by boxplayer
Photo 1691

Breakfast fry-up

Egg, tomato, veggie sausage, mushrooms and toast. Our traditional post-fancy dress shenanigans New Year's Day breakfast, postponed from New Year, obvs. Dave approves.

Late Christmas presents https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-02-20

20 February 2022
Beeston, Notts
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise