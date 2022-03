Dave brings back more logs for the fire on his shoulder. This is the old pumping engine house, one of the last survivors of more than a hundred similar engines. This steam powered engine house used to pump the flood waters from the fields via the ditches and dykes and drain it into the River Great Ouse. It has special open days so you can see how it used to work.Games Day https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-02 2 March 2022Stretham, Cambridgeshire