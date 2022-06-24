Sign up
Photo 1773
Cello case and clock
An artfully positioned music case in the bar during the late night session.
24 June 2022
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
24th June 2022 12:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clock
,
cello case
