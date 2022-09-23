Sign up
Photo 1827
College Garden
A quiet little corner - the College Garden at Westminster Abbey.
Flags in the rain
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-09-23
23 September 2022
Westminster SW1
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6945
photos
138
followers
148
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
23rd September 2022 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
garden
,
tower
,
westminster abbey
,
college garden
