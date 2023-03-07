Previous
Crossing the bridge by boxplayer
Photo 1907

Crossing the bridge

Over the lake in St James's Park.

7 March 2023
St James's Park SW1
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Babs ace
Love it, looks as though they are walking on glass. Gorgeous reflections
March 8th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Nice reflections
March 8th, 2023  
Karen ace
The reflection is great - if I turn the photograph upside down, both sides almost looks the same!
March 8th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Great pov.
March 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot and reflections.
March 8th, 2023  
