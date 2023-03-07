Sign up
Photo 1907
Crossing the bridge
Over the lake in St James's Park.
Geese on the march
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-07
Orange
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-07
7 March 2023
St James's Park SW1
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
5
2
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7231
photos
161
followers
174
following
522% complete
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
63
1602
64
1603
65
1604
1907
66
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
The odd extra
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
7th March 2023 8:14am
Tags
tree
,
bridge
,
reflection
,
trees
,
park
,
rain
,
wet
,
puddle
,
st james's park
Babs
ace
Love it, looks as though they are walking on glass. Gorgeous reflections
March 8th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Nice reflections
March 8th, 2023
Karen
ace
The reflection is great - if I turn the photograph upside down, both sides almost looks the same!
March 8th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Great pov.
March 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shot and reflections.
March 8th, 2023
