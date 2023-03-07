Previous
Orange by boxplayer
Photo 1604

Orange

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Food: Orange

An orange in an orange bowl on an orange box.

7 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Gail Lambert
Love it
March 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely presented.
March 7th, 2023  
