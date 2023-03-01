Previous
Fisherman's Friends by boxplayer
Photo 1906

Fisherman's Friends

The Musical at Richmond Theatre. Excellent afternoon out and a glass of prosecco while waiting for the curtain to rise.

1 March 2023
Richmond, Surrey

1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Susan Wakely ace
Cheers. This looks like a small theatre.
March 1st, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
There would be great singing! Prosecco would help….a lovely afternoon!
March 1st, 2023  
