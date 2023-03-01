Sign up
Fisherman's Friends
The Musical at Richmond Theatre. Excellent afternoon out and a glass of prosecco while waiting for the curtain to rise.
1 March 2023
Richmond, Surrey
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
glass
drink
theatre
auditorium
prosecco
fisherman's friends
Susan Wakely
ace
Cheers. This looks like a small theatre.
March 1st, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
There would be great singing! Prosecco would help….a lovely afternoon!
March 1st, 2023
