Moon, Jupiter and Venus by boxplayer
Photo 1905

Moon, Jupiter and Venus

Crappest photo ever, but just for the record - planets so bright in the early evening sky.

23 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
521% complete

Phil Howcroft ace
we are our worst critics , but one has to fill a day !!!
February 23rd, 2023  
